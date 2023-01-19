SHORES OF NULL Remind Us Of Ephemeral Beauty With Doomy “The Last Flower” Off The Loss Of Beauty

Two years after releasing their doom metal opus, Rome’s Shores Of Null is preparing to wash listeners away with another wave of dreary, melancholic doom metal. The Loss Of Beauty once again ties thunderous music and ethereal vocals together in a sound that is as grief-stricken as it is cathartic. The second single, presented in video form is “The Last Flower”, which vocalist Davide Straccione comments on:

“This song has, in my opinion, one of the best choruses of the album, and I also feel very connected to the lyrics. I pictured a future where everything is dying and there’s but a flower left alive in this world that must be saved at all costs, even with our own life if it means saving our future. It’s a metaphor that encloses the main theme in The Loss Of Beauty, which is preserving beauty no matter what. It is a reminder that everything is ephemeral.”

Straccione goes on to explain that amongst all the doom metal bands around, what sets them apart is the way they approach the melody, especially the vocals. They don’t just growl over the music but try to interact with it, with both clean and harmonized vocals, and harsh ones too. They try to recreate the vocal harmonies live too with the rest of the band pitching in to accentuate the choruses. They put emphasis on visuals as well, something that can be seen in the music videos accompanying and at times influencing the upcoming singles.

Shores Of Null can be overwhelmingly heavy and soothing at the same time, trading off between gothic-doom vibes and blackened aggression. Their music stands out for its melancholic yet majestic vibe, made of choral-like guitar textures exploiting their full range, sustained by a powerful rhythmic section and punctuated by a refined brew of clean and growled vocals, with a large use of vocal harmonies which have become one of the band’s trademarks through the years.

The Loss Of Beauty artwork and tracklisting:

"Transitory"

"Destination Woe"

"The Last Flower"

"Darkness Won't Take Me"

"Nothing Left To Burn"

"Old Scars"

"The First Son"

"A Nature In Disguise"

"My Darkest Years"

"Fading As One"

"A New Death Is Born"

Bonus Tracks (CD and Digital only)

"Underwater Oddity"

"Blazing Sunlight"

"Nothing Left To Burn" video:

The Loss Of Beauty will be released on March 24th via Spikerot Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.