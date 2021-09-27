SHOTGUN FACELIFT Release "Suicide Eyes" Video

American groove-metal band Shotgun Facelift have issued a video for "Suicide Eyes", the second single from the group's second full-length album, Dakota Blood Stampede, which will be released worldwide on December 17, 2021 via Eclipse Records.

Suicide is an important public health issue. For more information, please visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Nobody was harmed or hurt in the filming of this video.

"Suicide Eyes" is about the eyes of addiction, abuse, and despair. Shotgun Facelift takes mental illness very seriously, and they write about it a lot in a non-exploitative manner because every band member suffers from some form of it deeply.

Pre-save or pre-order the album here. Dakota Blood Stampede was produced by Tyler Pilot (Over You, Body By Torture, Anomic) at Red Dot Recording. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"I Am"

"Famine"

"Bury Me"

"5 Dollar Bastard"

"Mark Of Cain"

"Dakota Blood Stampede"

"Suicide Eyes"

"Pull The Trigger"

"Open Place To Bleed"

"From The Dirt"

"Bury Me" video:

