Should One Listen To Music To Become A Poker Elite?

Poker is one of the most rewarding casino games available for play at land-based casinos and online poker sites in the US, according to poker expert Adrian Sterne from Top 10 Poker Sites. Like other leading games, poker comes with easy-to-understand rules and offers a huge payout potential for new and experienced players. To succeed at the game, you need to learn the perfect time to call, raise, fold, double down, and so on.

But it takes more than learning these skills to win a poker tournament. Some poker players claim that listening to their favourite tunes as they duke it out on the table increases their chances of winning. So, is it true that listening to music can make someone a better poker player? Let’s find out.

Unique Relationship Between Poker and Music

Unlike slots, roulette and bingo, poker is a skill-based game that requires strategies and techniques to win. When playing poker, players need maximum focus on the cards. No wonder poker stars rarely talk during game sessions. Professional poker players don't want to give out anything on the table, thus employing the no-talk strategy.

Another hard-to-accept fact about poker is that seasoned players often come across those long, gruelling sessions. Poker players usually begin to get bored when playing more than 25 hands per hour. And take nothing away from the game; poker is one of the most addictive card games, with gamers playing longer than expected.

Now, this is where music comes in. Often, players at big land-based casinos wear headphones while playing the game. Besides helping them fight boredom, this approach also improves focus. Punters pay more attention to what's happening on the table if they don't have to process ambient sound. But always ensure that the volume is low enough to allow you to hear and talk at the table.

Creating the Perfect Poker Music Playlist

Still a beginner in poker music playlists? It's okay because getting right off the bat can be challenging and time-consuming. The general idea is to listen to positive and uplifting music with minimal vocals. But there's no harm in expanding the scope to something that appeals to you.

Consider music genres such as country, jazz, hip-hop, house, trance, and progressive. The reason is that the lyrics and feel of these music genres will push you through the long, drawn-out poker sessions. In short, choose music with lots of morale-boosting lyrics and a minimal background feel.

Meanwhile, there are many poker-related songs to add to that killer poker playlist. The most popular track that comes to mind is “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers. According to the legend himself, this music came to him in a dream. The song encourages responsible gambling behaviour by learning when to hold 'em, fold 'em, and walk away. Learn to play it right!

Another artist that perfected the art of poker music is Lady Gaga. The pop star released her first studio album, The Fame, in 2008, which included the iconic Poker Face. Gaga released this smash hit as a tribute to her bisexual rock and roll boyfriends.

Here are other hits to include in your poker playlist:

● Losing Hand – Ray Charles

● The Ace of Spades – Motorhead

● A Good Run of Bad Luck – Chris Black

● Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton

● Shape of My Heart – Sting

● The Card Cheat – The Clash

Music to Avoid While Playing Poker

Knowing when to play the right music can give you the intended results in poker. For example, music lyrics that are too negative or fast/slow can be distracting. Remember that the main objective is to focus on the cards and faces on the table. Therefore, anything positive or uplifting is a welcome addition.

Here is a straightforward example; most people play metal or classic rock music when working out at the gym. These genres can be very productive as they tend to release your energy to train harder. But having metal playing between your ears when focusing on the cards can be counter-productive.

Zero Music at the Poker Table – Is It a Good Idea?

To-play or not-to-play music while playing poker is absolutely about personal preference. For some poker players, pure silence is golden. You can't blame them, considering that poker demands a lot of concentration.

But here is a warning shot; poker is one of the slowest games, especially when playing a tournament. The game includes short spells of excitement with painfully long and tedious periods. So, it can be a good idea to add some music to spice things up.

Final Advice!

Don't get it wrong; this post is not compelling anyone to play music while counting the cards. Understandably, some players concentrate better in silence. But with all the noise from other casino players and slot machines, it's a good idea to invest in noise-cancelling headphones. Alternatively, play at an online poker site and enjoy some much-needed peace right at home.