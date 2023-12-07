SHRAPNEL Release New Single "In Gravity" Feat. SCOTT KENNEDY Of BLEED FROM WITHIN

UK thrash metallers Shrapnel have released their blazing new single and video, "In Gravity", which features Scott Kennedy (Bleed From Within) via Candlelight Records.

Commenting on the new single: "'In Gravity' marks the launch of a new chapter for Shrapnel. We've channelled every bit of suffering, devastation, and emotion that we've experienced in recent years, and created the most hard-hitting and urgent song we've ever written. Never have we been so confident about our own material. With Jens Bogren producing and Scott Kennedy from Bleed From Within on guest vocals, it’s been hard to keep our excitement under wraps. They’ve helped us raise the bar higher than ever and made 'In Gravity' a definitive statement that we are only looking forward. We can’t wait for everyone to join us on this next stage of our journey."

Stream / download "In Gravity" at this location.

Born from a period of pain, tragedy, isolation, yet hope for the future, "In Gravity" emerges as an uplifting and crushingly precise statement about where Shrapnel are currently, with a taste of what to expect from the band in 2024. A cathartic exercising of demons, this is not a track that dwells on the past or leans on well-worn tropes but looks excitedly forward. Drawing on Shrapnel's ever-deepening well of experience and influence, "In Gravity" marks a band at the height of their songwriting prowess. Whether dealing in extremity and complexity, Gojira-inspired bludgeoning heaviness, or a newly emerging sense of modern melodic maturity, Shrapnel are able to weave their sonic palette in new, genre-defying directions.

Formed in 2009, Shrapnel have been on a campaign of destruction ever since. From the blistering underground EP No Saviours, through to their 2020 release, Palace For The Insane, the band have grown from strength to strength with no intention of slowing down.

(Band photo credit: Andy Ford)