Shredding the Slots: Metal Musicians Who Love Casino Games

The Double Life of Rock Stars

It's a curious thought, imagining your favorite metal musician away from the stage. You might be shocked to know that quite a few of them actually enjoy spending their free time in casinos, engaging in everything from poker to slots. Some notable figures have even been spotted in the bustling city of Las Vegas. Their leisurely casino activities range from traditional table games to playing at a live dealer casino online. This hobby is so common among them that it's not unusual to hear of a rock star winning a small fortune at a poker table.

Godsmack’s Sully Erna: A Tattoo and A Love for Cards

Salvatore Ema, better known by his stage name Sully Erna, is the frontman for the American rock band Godsmack. He has a strong affinity for card games, which he proudly displays via a large tattoo on his back that features the quote “No Justice.” It suggests that poker is a game that favors the bold and audacious. His involvement in gambling isn't just for show; he has made some serious gains over the years. In the 2007 Five-Diamond World Poker Classic alone, he won a staggering $307,325.

Ian Scott: The Metalhead with a Poker Face

Scott Ian of the band Anthrax is another musician who loves the world of gambling. However, he prefers the online environment to the conventional casino. Ian is not only a regular player but also part of some professional teams in online casinos. He once remarked that poker players can be "way more over the top" than even rock stars, highlighting the similarities in both the worlds of music and gambling. His winnings aren't too shabby either; he once pocketed $200,000 in online tournaments and even finished 700th out of 6000 players in the World Series of Poker in 2010.

Lemmy Kilmister: The Ace of Spades

Unlike the others, Lemmy Kilmister had a knack for slot machines rather than table games. The legendary musician behind Motörhead’s hit song "Ace of Spades" was known for his love for the simpler form of gambling. The song became an anthem in the gambling community, emphasizing Lemmy's influence in both music and gambling. Lemmy was frequently seen at the Rainbow Bar and Grill near his Los Angeles residence, likely thinking up his next song while playing slots.

Ace Frehley: The Casual Gamer

Another musician with a passion for gambling is Ace Frehley, a founding member of the rock band KISS. Although his winnings don't measure up to the others on this list, his love for the game is undeniable. A resident of Las Vegas, he even participated in the 2016 VH1 Celebrity Rock & Roll Tournament alongside other rock stars but didn't take home the prize. His preferred casino is one that many locals are familiar with, often seen at a place where the Hollywood sign could be visible in the background.

A Different Kind of Stage

When the spotlight dims and the curtain falls, these rock stars trade their guitars for a deck of cards or a lever on a slot machine. These entertainment cities like Las Vegas and Monte Carlo have always been impacted by celebrity culture, yet the world of heavy metal has carved its own distinct space within the gambling industry. It's not just about the money for these musicians; it's about the love for the game. Icons like Lemmy Kilmister have left a lasting imprint, serving as a testament to the enduring relationship between the realms of music and gambling.