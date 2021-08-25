SHUMAUN Release “Intuition Underground” Single Feat. PAUL GILBERT Drummer THOMAS LANG

The third single off Shumaun’s Memories & Intuition is the catchy and anthemic rock song “Intuition Underground.” The ninth track on the album features drummer Thomas Lang (Peter Gabriel, Paul Gilbert), and like the rest of the full-length, adds accessible melodies to unusual time signatures resulting in progressive music that is suitable for both listeners who are new to the sub-genre and avid listeners.

Even though the album is very singles-based, it’s meant to be listened to in sequence. There is a natural flow between the songs and lyrics that almost make it feel conceptual. The album theme ties to loss, the current human condition, personal relationships, and the battle of the self. The single stands easily on its own as the band explains:

“The main guitar riff sounds like it could come off a Zeppelin album. It’s a super simplistic pentatonic riff, but it just exudes an attitude that we really liked,” says vocalist/guitarist Farhad Hossain. “There are some tricky time signatures on the song, but luckily the whole thing comes across as a stadium rock song,” adds bassist, Jose Mora. While the song is on the heavier side for Shumaun, it still retains the catchy melodies and big hooks so iconic to the band.

“Intuition Underground” is an easy listen, but that doesn’t mean Shumaun sacrifices creative writing and complexity. With a bridge that alternates between the time signatures of 15/16 and 14/16, the band proves they can maintain a good balance between their technical abilities and their creative writing that shines through, making for an invigorating listen.

Alongside the regular band lineup on this album, Shumaun employs the talents of other legendary drummers Atma Anur (Jason Becker, Tony Macalpine), and Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord). Drummers Leo Margarit (Pain of Salvation) and Chris DeChiara also contributed.

Tracklisting:

“A Subtle Invocation”

“Prisoners”

“Memories Of Water”

“Jabriel’s Song”

“Invincible”

“Under The Sun”

“The Pursuit of Happiness”

“Tides”

“Intuition Underground”

“Breathing Light”

“A Planetary Shift”

“The Day We Said Goodbye”

