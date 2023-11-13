SHYLMAGOGHNAR Release "Follow The River" Guitar Playthrough Video

Shylmagoghnar has released a guitar playthrough video for "Follow The River", featured on its third studio album, Convergence, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Both inside and outside of the music, Shylmagoghnar has always been a path with a will of its own for the Southern Netherlands-based Nimblkorg, who produces and records all of the music on his own. Shylmagoghnar is still a home produced project to this day and once again, almost half of the album is instrumental, as Nimblkorg agrees with a significant part of his fan base in that words can distract from the enjoyment of the music. The band mastermind also wishes to motivate other artists to not be afraid of home production.

Convergence is a stirring, emotional and deep journey - never afraid of genre borders and always balanced between the light and dark, the beauty and horror, life and death. Some bands need countless records and members to create a masterpiece, while Shylmagoghnar already unleashes it with album number three, and one that will ultimately establish this one-man-show as one of the most enthralling acts in extreme music

Convergence tracklisting:

"I Hear The Mountain Weep"

"Follow The River"

"Threshold"

"Strata"

"Gardens Of The Erased"

"Egregore"

"Infinion"

"Convergence"

"The Sea"

"Becoming"

