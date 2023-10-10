SHYLMAGOGHNAR Releases Stirring Music Video For New Single "The Sea"

Atmospheric black metal act, Shylmagoghnar, recently announced its third studio album, titled Convergence, out November 10 via Napalm Records.

What started out as a duo back in 2004 has turned into a one-man-band, yet, the upcoming new album sees Shylmagoghnar, run by multi-instrumentalist and founding band member Nimblkorg, returning heavier and stronger than before.

Convergence picks up right where both previous albums left off, and is intended as the end instalment of a trilogy-in-spirit. While its predecessors, the much acclaimed Emergence (2014) and Transience (2018), invited the listener on a journey through human existence, time and space, Convergence marks the inward journey of death that one has to go through before being able to pass on.

While the album's protagonist is dying and lyrics describe the emotional, philosophical and psychedelic journey he is undertaking, the new Shylmagoghnar offering is also an allegory for learning to let go of positive and negative themes of the past that hold us back from moving on, and eventually, hopefully reaching inner peace.

It's immediately evident, that Convergence marks the deepest and most personal Shylmagoghnar record to date, as it's dedicated to Nimblkorg's late mother.

Nimblkorg comments: "'The Sea' is the penultimate track of the third album, Convergence, which also marks the end of Shylmagoghnar's initial trilogy. It is the conclusion of a journey started so long ago. A place which welcomes all who have learned to let go. Weary traveller, your fight is over. Welcome back. This song and video is dedicated to José Bertrand-Janssen. Rest in peace Mom."

Both inside and outside of the music, Shylmagoghnar has always been a path with a will of its own for the Southern Netherlands-based Nimblkorg, who produces and records all of the music on his own. Shylmagoghnar is still a home produced project to this day and once again, almost half of the album is instrumental, as Nimblkorg agrees with a significant part of his fan base in that words can distract from the enjoyment of the music. The band mastermind also wishes to motivate other artists to not be afraid of home production.

Convergence is a stirring, emotional and deep journey - never afraid of genre borders and always balanced between the light and dark, the beauty and horror, life and death. Some bands need countless records and members to create a masterpiece, while Shylmagoghnar already unleashes it with album number three, and one that will ultimately establish this one-man-show as one of the most enthralling acts in extreme music

Convergence will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP Gatefold BLACK

- 2 LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Deluxe Edition

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Convergence tracklisting:

"I Hear The Mountain Weep"

"Follow The River"

"Threshold"

"Strata"

"Gardens Of The Erased"

"Egregore"

"Infinion"

"Convergence"

"The Sea"

"Becoming"

"Follow The River" video:

(Photo - K.H.M. Bertrand)