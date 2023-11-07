SHYLMAGOGHNAR Shares Music Video For New Single “Infinion”

This Friday, November 10, 2023, Shylmagoghnar will celebrate the release of its third studio album, Convergence, via Napalm Records. After the one-man, atmospheric black metal act enthralled listeners with previously-released singles "Follow The River" and "The Sea", today, multi-instrumentalist and founding band member Nimblkorg has dropped a music video for "Infinion”.

He comments: "For those who make it beyond the veil awaits 'Infinion'. The crossroads of all that is and all that will never be. Weary traveler, welcome back.

“Only three more days until the full release of Convergence! Let's celebrate with a third and final music video release: 'Infinion'. This is the first full music video that I've made by myself. Enjoy the trip.

“I also wish to thank you all again for the beautiful response that the first singles of the album have already been receiving, and for sharing your own experiences with these themes. This album is extremely personal to me and I feel honored to have you all partake in this journey.

Warm regards, Nim"

Both inside and outside of the music, Shylmagoghnar has always been a path with a will of its own for the Southern Netherlands-based Nimblkorg, who produces and records all of the music on his own. Shylmagoghnar is still a home produced project to this day and once again, almost half of the album is instrumental, as Nimblkorg agrees with a significant part of his fan base in that words can distract from the enjoyment of the music. The band mastermind also wishes to motivate other artists to not be afraid of home production.

Convergence is a stirring, emotional and deep journey - never afraid of genre borders and always balanced between the light and dark, the beauty and horror, life and death. Some bands need countless records and members to create a masterpiece, while Shylmagoghnar already unleashes it with album number three, and one that will ultimately establish this one-man-show as one of the most enthralling acts in extreme music

Convergence will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP Gatefold BLACK

- 2 LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Deluxe Edition

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Convergence tracklisting:

"I Hear The Mountain Weep"

"Follow The River"

"Threshold"

"Strata"

"Gardens Of The Erased"

"Egregore"

"Infinion"

"Convergence"

"The Sea"

"Becoming"

"Infinion" video:

"The Sea" video:

"Follow The River" video:

(Photo - K.H.M. Bertrand)