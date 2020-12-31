SICILIAN ARTISTS FOR CHARITY Cover JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"; Video

Sicilian Artists For Charity project is back with a new bombastic Christmas cover song, rearranged in a symphonic metal style.

The Sicilian combo, with a new lineup, featuring lyrical singer Laura Macrì (MaYaN), presents “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” the well known Christmas anthem written by John Lennon & Yoko Ono. Once again this cover version has been arranged for the orchestra by Salvo Grasso (Hypersonic, Metatrone, Astralium) with the collaboration of the guitarist Salvo Calà.

Mixed & nastered by Riccardo Samperi at TRP MUSIC Studio. Video editing by Antonio Gueli, Salvo Grasso and Salvo Calà.

Sicilian Artists For Charity will be donating all profits from downloads and streams to “Amici delle missioni Sicilia” ONLUS Associazione, made up of health care workers (doctors and nurses) and secular people from Sicily (Italy) who support through health aid and economic /social support activities (construction of schools and water wells, long distance adoptions, nutritional centers, maternal/child support) some populations of Guinea Bissau.

Below, the payment details through Bank and Post Office:

IBAN: IT67 U 05036 84150 CC10 318 68602

Intestazione: Ass. Onlus “Amici delle Missioni Sicilia”

Istituto: Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, Agenzia di Ramacca (CT)

Bic/Swift: POPRIT31103

IBAN Posta: IT47 T067 0116 9000 0101 9940 715

Intestazione: Ass. Onlus “Amici delle Missioni Sicilia”

Istituto: Ufficio Postale Ramacca

Bic/Swift: BPPIITRRXXX