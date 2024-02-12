SICK N' BEAUTIFUL Release "My Wounds" Single And Music Video; On Tour Now With CRADLE OF FILTH

Sci-Fi alt-metallers, Sick N' Beautiful, are set to make a triumphant comeback with their latest single, "My Wounds" out today via Frontiers Records. The band's new single, accompanied by an electrifying video, coincides with the start of an extensive European tour, igniting the stage alongside Cradle Of Filth and Wednesday 13.

Lead singer Herma, distinguished by her striking green dreadlocks, shares her anticipation for the upcoming tour, declaring, "The buzz surrounding this tour is beyond measure! With a multitude of cities lined up and sharing the spotlight with two legendary metal acts, it's no wonder that tickets are flying off the shelves! Snatch yours before it's too late!"

"My Wounds" serves as a prelude to Sick N' Beautiful's impending album, Horror Vacui. Drummer Evey sheds light on the album's title, explaining, "Derived from an ancient Latin expression signifying 'fear of emptiness' or 'fear of the void,' it aptly encapsulates the darker trajectory our sound and live performances have embarked upon. Audiences can anticipate a palpable transformation across both auditory and visual realms."

Remaining steadfast in its DIY guerrilla ethos, Sick N' Beautiful continues to take charge of all facets internally. Enigmatic guitarist Nemes asserts, "We're staunch advocates of keeping operations in-house. Herma oversees costume design, directs our videos, and conceptualizes all visual elements for the band - including our merchandise! Our music production is a collaborative endeavor, meticulously crafted with the live experience in mind. We answer to only our loyal fans and the voices resonating within!"

Catch Sick N' Beautiful live this winter in shows throughout Europe with Cradle Of Filth and Wednesday 13.