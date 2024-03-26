SICK N' BEAUTIFUL Release New Single "Death Police"; Music Video Streaming

Sci-Fi alt-metallers, Sick N' Beautiful, have released their new single, "My Wounds", out today via Frontiers Records. A video for the song can be found below.

Says the band: "Here we go Terror Terrans! We're thrilled to announce our second single 'Death Police', released through Frontiers Music srl and now available on all streaming platforms. As promised, our descent into darkness continues, and we're stoked to have you with us on this journey into utter madness!"

