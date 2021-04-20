SICK N' BEAUTIFUL Sign With Frontiers; Label Debut Coming In 2022

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of one of the hottest newcomers on the metal scene, Sick N' Beautiful, for a multi album deal. Sick N' Beautiful is the ultimate rock n' roll sideshow from outer space: a unique concoction of hard rock and modern metal infused with industrial, punk, and electro-pop overtones, blending in varying influences from across the musical spectrum to create a sound all their own. Intrigued yet?

In their own words: "We are intergalactic nomads, performing our numbers for the enjoyment of all species we meet in our travels. Rumor has it that sometimes we resort to "questionable" means to make ends meet: all we will say is that life in space is never easy. We fly the BFS9000, a ship that has seen better days. Even so, the recent massive engine failure came totally unexpected. With nowhere else left to go, we crash-landed on Earth, in the vicinities of Rome, Italy. Our ship is stuck here until we can get enough resources to fix it and resume our voyage.”

They continue, "Sick N' Beautiful is absolutely thrilled with signing up with the Frontiers label! They truly appreciate the "madness" of what we do, and they have left us with complete creative freedom. We trust that their experience of over 25 years in hard rock and metal will propel our eclectic spaceship farther than ever before... We also thank Oracle Management especially for their unique love and support in helping us to make all of this possible!"

Live, the band puts together a fission-bomb of a show to wow people with tracks from their self-produced albums Hell Over Hell (2015) and Element Of Sex (2018). In just a few months, Sick N' Beautiful managed to rise from playing the tiniest bars in Rome to the huge stages of Lucca Comics and Eutropia. But whether a small club or a gargantuan concert venue, the group is equally at home, and will take no prisoners! Extreme visuals, make-up and costumes, along with bombshell singer Herma keep the audience involved and nailed to the stage, for a performance that is truly one of a kind.

But of course, all the visuals in the world won't work if inventive, intriguing, catchy music isn't there, so make no mistake, Sick N' Beautiful has substance to their visual stimulation. The videos, the recordings, the outfits, the props and effects, the merchandise design... Sick N' Beautiful produce everything themselves in-house, and everything you see is "homemade" with dedication and painstaking attention to detail. Catchy tunes along with an incendiary stage presence have helped to generate a loyal fan base which is absolutely enamored with the storyline and the characters of the band.

Familiarize yourself with these newcomers via the videos below and get ready for the Frontiers' label debut coming in 2022.