SICK OF IT ALL Frontman LOU KOLLER Diagnosed With Cancer, European Summer Tour Cancelled, GoFundMe Campaign Launched

New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All have been forced to cancel their European tour this summer due to vocalist Lou Koller being diagnosed with esophageal cancer (adenocarcinoma). He issued an update on June 28th via social media:

"As you may or may not know, we had to cancel our full European tour this summer. There's some rumors going around as to why, and we're here to set the record straight. But we wanted to wait 'til we got all the information before making an announcement.

The reason it's canceled is because they found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer, and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy....' and we're not happy about it, seriously. But, like I said, they're all behind me staying home and us staying home. We really feel sorry. I feel sorry for the fans. All of our crew was banking on that we were all gonna have another fun summer together and all the promoters, but everyone who knows has been very supportive. And now everybody knows. So that's the reason. No other reason you heard is the truth. So, yeah, just thanks for all your support and I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer. Or maybe the winter. Take care."

Since the news broke, Koller's older brother Pete has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical expenses. Donations can be made here.