SICK OF IT ALL Frontman LOU KOLLER To Undergo Surgery Today - "The Treatments Are Doing Their Job"; Video

Back in July, New York hardcore legends, Sick Of It All, announced that they had been forced to cancel their European tour this summer due to vocalist Lou Koller being diagnosed with esophageal cancer (adenocarcinoma).

Koller issued an update yesterday (Wednesday, October 23) stating: "Hey just a message before I go in for my surgery tomorrow. Thank you for all your support and everything you all have done for me! I am very lucky to have you all behind me. I’m also very lucky that this has been going so well and the treatments are doing their job. Please send well wishes and support and prayers to two of my friends fighting a much tougher battle than me."

In the video below, Lou says, "Hey, everybody. What's up? It's Lou. Real quick update. I'm heading in for my surgery tomorrow, which is great. The chemo, besides messing me up and kicking my ass, actually did its job. The tumor is said to be dead flesh, that's what the nurse said, I don't know what it means, but I guess it's good. The cancer has not spread. They will be cutting out the infected area tomorrow, so it should be about an eight-hour operation. What do I care? I'm gonna be sleeping through the whole thing. And, hopefully I see you all guys afterwards. It might be a little while before an update, depending on how well I feel and all that stuff, all right. But thank you again for all your support, prayers, well wishes, the gifts, the financial support, as always. Thank you, and hope you're all doing good, and I'll let you know how it goes. See ya."