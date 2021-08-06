SICK OF IT ALL Release Animated Lyric Video For "Beef Between Vegans"

Sick Of It All have released an animated lyric video for their track, “Beef Between Vegans”. Watch below.

“We're excited to announce the release of our apocalyptic and hopefully not prophetic lyric video for 'Beef Between Vegans'. Please check it out and keep an eye out as we add more tour dates to our calendar. Can't wait to see all of you again,” states Sick Of It All about the release.

“Beef Between Vegans” is off the band’s recent full-length album, Wake The Sleeping Dragon!. For the release, Century Media Records teamed up with Fat Wreck Chords, who put out the CD and vinyl version in the US. The album was produced by Jerry Farley at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted) at Antfarm Studios in Aabyhøj, Denmark.

Tour dates:

August

27 - Providence, RI - Dusk

28 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station

(Photo - Jammi York)