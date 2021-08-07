SICKSENSE Featuring THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS And STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Release Debut Single / Video "Make Believe"

Sicksense is here to break down barriers by delivering their relentless blend of thought-provoking lyrics and explosive music. Hard-hitting and melodic. Pissed off and groovy. Relevant and catchy, Sicksense is pushing the envelope with their unique sound.

Check out the official video for their debut single, "Make Believe", below.

Sicksense is:

Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist) aka “Killer V” - vocals / keys

Robby J. Fonts (Stuck Mojo, Divinity Plague) aka “Rob The Ripper” - vocals

Branislav Panic aka "Breakdown Bran" - guitars

Samuel Bedard aka “Spot-On Sam / SOS” - bass

Cody Taylor aka “The Trve Cody Taylor” - drums

"Make Believe" was recorded, mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson. The official video was filmed, directed and edited by Chris Kells.

Check out the official Sicksense Facebook page here.