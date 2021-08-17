SICKSENSE Featuring THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS And STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Release "Making Of" Footage For Debut Single / Video "Make Believe"

August 17, 2021, 3 hours ago

news sicksense the agonist stuck mojo heavy metal

SICKSENSE Featuring THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS And STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Release "Making Of" Footage For Debut Single / Video "Make Believe"

Sicksense, featuring The Agonist vocalist Vicky Pdsarakis and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts, recently released their debut single "Make Believe". Below is a short behind-the-scenes overview of the making of the official video.

"Sicksense is here to break down barriers by delivering their relentless blend of thought-provoking lyrics and explosive music. Hard-hitting and melodic. Pissed off and groovy. Relevant and catchy, Sicksense is pushing the envelope with their unique sound."

Sicksense is:

Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist) aka “Killer V” - vocals / keys
Robby J. Fonts (Stuck Mojo, Divinity Plague) aka “Rob The Ripper” - vocals
Branislav Panic aka "Breakdown Bran" - guitars
Samuel Bedard aka “Spot-On Sam / SOS” - bass
Cody Taylor aka “The Trve Cody Taylor” - drums

"Make Believe" was recorded, mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson. The official video was filmed, directed and edited by Chris Kells.

Check out the official Sicksense Facebook page here.




Featured Audio

DEE SNIDER – “Time To Choose” (Napalm)

DEE SNIDER – “Time To Choose” (Napalm)

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews