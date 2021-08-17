SICKSENSE Featuring THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS And STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Release "Making Of" Footage For Debut Single / Video "Make Believe"

Sicksense, featuring The Agonist vocalist Vicky Pdsarakis and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts, recently released their debut single "Make Believe". Below is a short behind-the-scenes overview of the making of the official video.

"Sicksense is here to break down barriers by delivering their relentless blend of thought-provoking lyrics and explosive music. Hard-hitting and melodic. Pissed off and groovy. Relevant and catchy, Sicksense is pushing the envelope with their unique sound."

Sicksense is:

Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist) aka “Killer V” - vocals / keys

Robby J. Fonts (Stuck Mojo, Divinity Plague) aka “Rob The Ripper” - vocals

Branislav Panic aka "Breakdown Bran" - guitars

Samuel Bedard aka “Spot-On Sam / SOS” - bass

Cody Taylor aka “The Trve Cody Taylor” - drums

"Make Believe" was recorded, mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson. The official video was filmed, directed and edited by Chris Kells.

Check out the official Sicksense Facebook page here.