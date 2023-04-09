SICKSENSE Featuring THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS And STUCK MOJO Frontman ROBBY J. FONTS Release New Single / Video "Fools Tomorrow"

Hard-hitting and melodic; pissed off and groovy; energetic and catchy: upon first listen, it is clear that Sicksense is all of these things. The band - comprised of vocalists Killer V (Vicky Psarakis) and Rob The Ripper (Robby J. Fonts), guitarist Breakdown Bran (Bran Panic), drummer The True Cody Taylor (Cody Taylor) and bassist Spot-On Sam/SOS (Samuel Bedard) – released their debut 5-song EP, Kings Today, on April 22, 2022.

Sicksense has released the new single, "Fools Tomorrow", featuring Fozzy guitarist Billy Grey. Check out the official video below.

The band recently checked in with the following update:

"Sicksense is ecstatic to announce we are playing our first shows ever, and they'll be happening in our hometown of Montreal! Two back-to-back headline dates in June at Turbo Haüs. Come celebrate our Double EP Release shows with us! We hope to see you there. Get pre-sale tickets & VIP Upgrades here."

Kings Today is now available here.

Kings Today tracklisting:

"Kings Today"

"Forgotten Days"

"Make Believe"

"Soul Snatcher"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Make Believe" video:

"Forgotten Days"

"Kings Today"

Having both performed a range of styles in numerous heavy bands, Killer V and Rob The Ripper (who are married) wanted to return to a genre that’s close to their hearts, but also make music that is specifically written for two vocalists. Written with dual vocal interplay from a male / female perspective, their performance reflects a personal and fun side of them as people, but also tackles social and societal issues in the world today. Backed by guitarist Breakdown Bran (Bran Panic), drummer The Trve Cody Taylor (Cody Taylor) and bassist Spot-On Sam/SOS (Samuel Bedard), Sicksense would be born out of the band’s desire to share their upbeat and fun message with the world. Sicksense chooses musical inspiration from various bands and those influences shine through in their debut EP, Kings Today.

Sicksense is:

Killer V – Vocals/Keys

Rob The Ripper – Vocals

Breakdown Bran – Guitars

Spot-On Sam/SOS – Bass

The Trve Cody Taylor – Drums

(Photo by: Chris Kells, Edit by: Ash To Life)