SIEGE OF POWER Featuring AUTOPSY, ASPHYX, HAIL OF BULLETS Members Release "Zero Containment" Visualizer; New Album Out Now

Multinational all-star death metal kings, Siege Of Power, have released their new full-length, This Is Tomorrow. Check out the album on all digital platforms and watch the brand new visualizer for "Zero Containment" below.

Siege Of Power consists of Chris Reifert (Autopsy) on vocals, Paul Baayens (Asphyx) on guitars, Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail Of Bullets) on bass and Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx) on drums.

The album was recorded at Toneshed studios and mixed/mastered by Erwin Hermsen. The stunning artwork was created by Roberto Toderico.

Siege Of Power started in 2013 -under the moniker First Class Elite - as a project without any expectations. Shortly after releasing a split album it was left for dead, buried and almost forgotten until the rotten corpse was exhumed in 2017. This resulted in 19 no-nonsense extreme metal tracks mixed with several doomdozers and the debut album Warning Blast.

You can listen to This Is Tomorrow in it's entirety and order your copy here. The album is available in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- clear / blood red splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- red with black & white splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

This Is Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Force Fed Fear"

"Sinister Christians"

"Scavengers"

"Zero Containment"

"Ghosts of Humanity"

"As the World Crumbles"

"Oblivion"

"Deeper Wounds"

"The Devil's Grasp"

"No Salvation"

"This Is Tomorrow"

"Zero Containment" visualizer:

"The Devil's Grasp" visualizer:

"Force Fed Fear" visualizer: