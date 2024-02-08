SIERRA PILOT Announces North American Tour With POP EVIL; "Turpentine" Single And Lyric Video Out Now

Canadian rockers, Sierra Pilot, have just released a hard-hitting new single, "Turpentine", a dynamic rock single that seamlessly blends 90s grunge vibes with contemporary hard rock production. Watch a lyric video below.

Produced by acclaimed Canadian producer/mixer Brian Moncarz, and written by Sierra Pilot leader Taylor Leith, along with Moncarz, and Juno Award winner Clayton Bellamy, the track captures Sierra Pilot's raw intensity, captivating lyrics, and tight instrumentals, creating an exhilarating sonic experience of fresh, cutting-edge rock music.

The release of “Turpentine” comes with the announcement that Sierra Pilot will join American rockers Pop Evil on a 9-date US/Canada tour in April/May.

"Turpentine" serves as the lead single from Sierra Pilot's upcoming EP, Karma, slated for release on March 1. Tracks on Karma feature guest appearances by Taylor Perkins from Bleeker (“Hollow”), Clayton Bellamy &The Congregation and Myke Penny from The Jailbirds (“Golden Cage”).

Karma is the follow-up to Sierra Pilot’s debut full-length album, Phantom Pains, released in September 2023. The release of Karma comes just ahead of an exciting 11-date tour across Western Canada in March 2024 as direct support for Skid Row and Buckcherry on their “Gang’s All Here” tour.

“We feel very privileged to be hitting the road with such established, hard -working, and kickass bands,” says Leith. “It’s a surreal feeling that has really lit a fire under our feet. We feel very fortunate for opportunities to perform for new and bigger audiences and to tangibly build our fan base. We’re ready to show everyone we belong on these stages, and we really owe Skid Row, Buckcherry, and Pop Evil a huge thank you for giving us this chance.”

Tour dates are listed below.

March

3 - Coquitlam, BC (Hard Rock Casino)+

5 - Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom) +

7 - Enoch, AB (The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino)+

8 - Dawson Creek, BC (Ovintiv Events Centre)+

9 - Calgary, AB (Grey Eagle Casino)+

12 - Lethbridge, AB (ENMAX Centre)+

13 - Saskatoon, SK (TCU place)+

15 - Moose Jaw, SK (Moose Jaw Events Centre)+

16 - Reid Field House (Cold Lake, Alberta) *

17 - Brandon, MB (Westoba Place)+

18 - Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)+

20 - Thunder Bay, ON (Thunder Bay Community Auditorium)+

April

24 - Joliet, IL (The Forge)**

25 - Lansing, MI (Grewal Hall) **

26 - Buffalo, NY (Electric City)**

27 - Portland, ME (Aura) **

28 - Montreal, QC (Le Studio TD) **

30 - Quebec City, QC (Imperial Bell) **

May

1 - Toronto, ON (Opera House) **

2 - Ottawa, ON (Bronson Centre)**

3 - Waterloo, ON (Maxwell's Concerts & Events) **

+ with Skid Row/Buckcherry

* with Buckcherry

** with Pop Evil