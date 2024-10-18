SIERRA PILOT Releases New Single "Horizons" Ahead Of U.S. Tour With POP EVIL And BAD WOLVES; Lyric Video

Canadian rock band, Sierra Pilot, is set to make waves with the release of their latest single, "Horizons", a hard-hitting anthem that delves deep into the emotional journey of overcoming addiction and finding renewed purpose. The single serves as a testament to lead vocalist Taylor Leith’s personal struggles and ultimate triumph in his battle for sobriety. Watch a lyric video below.

With a powerful blend of driving guitar riffs, pounding rhythms, and raw, emotive lyrics, "Horizons" captures the intense turbulence of inner conflict, offering listeners a gripping sonic journey from darkness to clarity. Leith’s vocals soar above the stormy instrumentation, delivering lines like “There’s something inside of me, gonna cut it right out of me” - a declaration of his relentless pursuit to purge negative influences and find freedom. As the song progresses, the chorus “Hate standing in one place, wanting more, I’m chasing horizons” reinforces the anthem's central theme of pushing past limitations and seeking growth, no matter the odds.

"Horizons" is more than a personal story; it’s an anthem of resilience for anyone fighting to reclaim control of their life. Leith reflects, “The song was born out of my own battle with addiction, but it has grown into something much larger. It’s about the fight to move forward and not letting your struggles define you.” The track's relentless energy serves as both a cathartic release and an empowering message for anyone facing their own personal battles.

As if the release of "Horizons" wasn’t enough to stir excitement, Sierra Pilot is gearing up for their first major U.S. tour as direct support for rock heavyweights Pop Evil and Bad Wolves on the highly anticipated “Animal Instincts” tour. This 23-date tour kicks off in Jacksonville, North Carolina on October 30, taking the band across major cities and providing a platform for Sierra Pilot to introduce their explosive sound to a broader audience. For the band, this tour marks a monumental step in their career and the start of what they hope will be a breakout period in the US rock scene.

Leith expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour: "Earlier this year, we had the incredible opportunity to join Pop Evil for a 9-date tour across the U.S. and Canada, and when they asked us to be part of the 'Animal Instincts' tour, we were blown away. It's a huge honor to hit the road with both Pop Evil and Bad Wolves, and we're fired up to bring Sierra Pilot's energy to new audiences across the U.S."

As the band prepares to take their dynamic live performances across America, Sierra Pilot is poised to cement their place as one of rock's rising stars. With "Horizons" setting the tone for their powerful message of perseverance and self-discovery, this tour promises to be a major milestone in the band’s career.

Tour dates:

October

30 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans*

31 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall*

November

3 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar*

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

9 - Albany, NY - Empire

10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

19 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

20 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

* no Bad Wolves

