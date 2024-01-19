SIERRA PILOT Unveils "Kerosene" Music Video Ahead Of Western Canadian Tour With SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY

Canadian rockers, Sierra Pilot, turn up the heat with the release of their music video for their hard-hitting, hyper-sexual single, “Kerosene”, from their album Phantom Pains.

The new video follows a woman out on the town who stumbles upon a Red-Light District type of club, introducing a unique twist to the idea of a “peep show”.

Behind the allure of red curtains, Sierra Pilot's band members deliver electrifying performances and show off exclusively for her. As she explores each room, jealousy ignites among the musicians, leading to fierce competition for her attention.

"When we kicked off the brainstorming for the video, we were craving a fresh vibe, something totally off the beaten path," explains lead vocalist Taylor Leith. "Turning the band members into the stars of our very own 'peep show' felt like the ultimate way to rock the performance angle, and honestly, the more we thought about it the less and less serious it got. The intentional cheesiness we embraced in the final cut made the video for us. It’s all about unleashing the crazy, having a blast, and cranking up the fun to eleven!"

As the video makes its way onto screens across the country, Sierra Pilot is gearing up for an 11-date Western Canadian tour with rock legends Skid Row and Buckcherry, kicking off at the Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver on March 3. Dates below.

March

3 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 - Enoch, AB - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

12 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

13 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

17 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sierra Pilot will also perform one additional show with Buckcherry on March 16 at Reid Field House in Cold Lake, Alberta.

(Photo - Junior Walker)