SIGIR Releases New Single / Video "Rainmaker"

Finnish upstart melodic death metal band Sigir has shared a new single, "Rainmaker", accompanied by a new music video.

"Rainmaker" follows Sigir's previous singles, "The Lantern" and "Depraved", and is written by guitarist and lead vocalist Viljami Toikkanen who talks about the process: “'Rainmaker' tells a story of a godhead, whose purpose here is to make rain. In songs lyrics we deal with the idea that rain itself is a mandatory for all life, but the Rainmakers mission is to make a storm with it.”

Viljami continues: “The music video follows a story of this Rainmaker helplessly trying to make rain. In the last chorus, he remembers the right spell for it and the rain finally begins. For this music video, we got one of the most recognizable actors in Finland, Aku Hirviniemi, who plays the main character in the video. We filmed it in two locations. First half was in Joel Korhonen´s film studio, second half and all the shots with Rainmaker we filmed at former copper mine at Orijärvi.”

Forged in black metal and fired by rich melody - Sigir are a four-piece from Vesanto, Finland who came together in 2019 to create their own unique melodic death metal sound.

Their debut album, Rainmaker, contains seven songs written from the band's formation through 2022, and will be released on November 3rd via Gramophone Records.

"The Lantern":

"Depraved":