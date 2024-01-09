SIGLOS Feat. Former MINISTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN Release “Soga De Los Muertos” Video

Extreme / black / doom / industrial metal band Siglos has release their new music video for “Soga De Los Muertos”.

Siglos features two-time Grammy nominated guitarist Sin Quirin (formerly of Ministry, Lords Of Acid, American Head Charge), and Pedro Sanchez of Transtorno.The pair blend their Mexican and Spanish roots into the lyrics, rhythms, and music, creating a dark atmospheric raw intensity.

Siglos will have their first show of 2024 on January 26 during NAMM at the Schecter Guitars Indie Party.

Stream/purchase Siglos’ debut EP on Bandcamp.