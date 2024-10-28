SIGLOS Feat. Former MINISTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN To Release Renacer De Las Cenizas EP In November

Mexico and US-based extreme metal band, Siglos, will release their second EP, Renacer De Las Cenizas, independently via all major streaming platforms and Bandcamp on November 15. Consisting of five tracks rooted in black metal, doom metal and industrial metal, the quintet are also releasing the featured single and music video for "El Paso De Mis Ancestros".

The second EP follows on the heels of the their debut EP, Rituales Sagrados, and singles "Morir Para Vivir" and "Por Los Siglos", and was also produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Crescioni of Stygian Sound. In reference to teaming up with Crescioni again for Renacer De Las Cenizas and Siglos’ evolving career, Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter and founding member Sin Quirin said this EP is about pushing boundaries.

“Throughout my career, I’m often thought of as that guitar player from Ministry, and there’s so much more music inside me that I’m starting to flex now with Siglos,” said Quirin. “I don’t want to be complacent and stagnant when it comes to songwriting, and this new EP {and Siglos} helped me to push myself and continue to do so."

One of the first singles on this EP is "El Paso De Mis Ancestros", which features a corresponding music video filmed, directed and edited by cinematographer Bobby Field. The music video includes footage of the band in the recording studio, giving behind the scenes looks at their recording process and ritual roots.

“All of the footage was shot in the recording studio and shows off some of the spiritual tools Pedro (Sanchez) uses for performing,” said Quirin. “Ritual is a big part of Siglos and something Pedro really brought forth with this band.”

Renacer De Las Cenizas tracklisting:

"El Camino Del Guerrero "

"El Paso De Mis Ancestros"

"En Resiliencia"

"Sombra"

"Piel Fría"

What the music industry is saying about Sin Quirin and Siglos:

“Sin is a singularly unique talent, underrated guitar hero, and a key dynamic member of every project he's done, and I can't wait to hear what he does next! I know it's going to be stellar!” - Gary Holt

"Sin has been a solid back bone to everything he's been involved in and it's great to see him stepping out now to do his own thing. He is a true rockstar in every sense of the word.” - David Ellefson

“Siglos, Dark, Powerful, Magic! Listening to Siglos brings all this and more weaving through the stories of old and bridging through to the world of today. Hypnotic vocals and entrenching melodies prove Siglos to be a Dark Force for the future worldwide.” - Todd La Torre

(Photo - Jon Fischer)