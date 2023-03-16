SIGLOS Featuring Former MINISTRY Guitarist SIN QUIRIN Announce Their First Ever Show At LA's Gates Of Metal Festival III

LA's Gates Of Metal Festival III, which runs October 14th and 15th 2023 at The Garden Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California will host the debut performance from extreme / black / doom / industrial metal band Siglos.

Siglos features two-time Grammy nominated guitarist Sin Quirin (formerly of Ministry, Lords Of Acid, American Head Charge), and Pedro Sanchez of Transtorno.The pair blend their Mexican and Spanish roots into the lyrics, rhythms, and music, creating a dark atmospheric raw intensity.

Other bands scheduled to appear at LA's Gates Of Metal Festival III include: Riot, Heathen

Hail Mary, Iron Flame, Hell Fire, Anger As Art, Stygian Crown, and Ruthless, with many more to be announced.

The venue features a fan-friendly open air stage, and a badass indoor stage... plus metal merchants, vendors, five bars, and food options, all presented in an all-ages European style heavy metal festival.

Siglos just released its Rituales Sagrados EP on January 27th, which can be found on all streaming platforms. The combination of Sin's power in his craft, along with Pedro's unstoppable vocals, allows them to excel as a creative duo and create extreme metal music that moves its audience beyond just listening - and awakens the spirit inside.

Tracklisting:

"Soga De Los Muertos"

"Morir Para Vivir"

"Por Los Siglos"

"Gran Espejo De Humo"

"Llaves Sagradas"

For further details, visit Siglos on Facebook.

(Artwork by Nestor Avalos, logo by Gogo Melone)