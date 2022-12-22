SIGLOS - Rituales Sagrados EP Coming In January 2023; Teaser Clip Available Now

Extreme metal band Siglos features the transcendent strings of two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Sin Quirin, who played with Ministry for 15 years, and the demanding vocals of Pedro Sanchez from the band Transtorno.

Siglos will release their debut EP, Rituales Sagrados, on January 27th, 2023. A teaser clip of the first single, "Soga De Los Muertos", can be enjoyed below.

Pedro Sanchez shares, "'Soga De Los Muertos' honors the Spirit of the Ancestral Medicine, Ayahuasca. The translation of the word of Ayahuasca is Soga De Los Muertos or Soga De Los Espiritus, which in English is Rope Of The Dead or Rope Of The Spirits.

Sin Quirin views the song from a different perspective. "'Soga De Los Muertos' touches on the 'sound' people seem to know me for. It has that 'industrial-ish' element to it. I love the heavy, mid-tempo, driving, and groovy riff this song has."

Rituales Sagrados was written by Sin Quirin, with lyrics from Pedro Sanchez, and it was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound. Alex adds, "It's impressive to see the growth and transformation of Sin's songwriting and guitar playing with Siglos. This aesthetic and genre seems to be a perfect fit for Sin and Pedro to fully express themselves at this stage of their journey as musicians. I truly feel they have forged a new genre of metal and am thrilled for their escalation and expansion in 2023!"

(Artwork by Nestor Avalos, logo by Gogo Melone)