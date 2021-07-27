SIGNS OF THE SWARM Launch Music Video For "Hollow Prison" Feat. DESPISED ICON Singer ALEX ERIAN

Pittsburgh, PA-based slamming deathcore powerhouse, Signs Of The Swarm, have released a video for "Hollow Prison" featuring Despised Icon singer, Alex Erian. The track will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Absolvere, out worldwide on September 24.

Watch the video below, and pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hymns Ov Invocation"

"Boundless Manifestations"

"Dreaming Desecration"

"Totem"

"Nameless"

"Absolvere"

"Revelations Ov A Silent King"

"Hollow Prison" (Feat. Alex Erian)

"Blood Seal"

"Death Whistle"

"Hollow Prison" video:

"Totem" video: