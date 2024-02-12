SIGNS OF THE SWARM Release "Shackles Like Talons" Bass Playthrough Video
Pittsburgh deathcore unit, Signs Of The Swarm, have released a bass playthrough video for "Shackles Like Talons", a track fromthe band's latest full-length, Amongst The Low & Empty, available via Century Media Records. Watch the clip below:
Produced by Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810, Tallah, Varials), Amongst The Low & Empty is the first Signs Of The Swarm album to feature an outside producer.
Amongst The Low & Empty tracklisting:
"Amongst The Low & Empty"
"Tower Of Torsos"
"Pray For Death"
"Borrowed Time"
"Between Fire & Stone"
"Shackles Like Talons"
"DREAMKILLER"
"The Witch Beckons" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
"Echelon"
"Faces Without Names"
"Malady"
"Tower Of Torsos" video:
Signs Of The Swarm lineup:
Bobby Crow - Drums
David Simonich - Vocals
Carl Schulz - Guitars
Michael Cassese - Bass