SIGNS OF THE SWARM Release "Shackles Like Talons" Bass Playthrough Video

Pittsburgh deathcore unit, Signs Of The Swarm, have released a bass playthrough video for "Shackles Like Talons", a track fromthe band's latest full-length, Amongst The Low & Empty, available via Century Media Records. Watch the clip below:

Produced by Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810, Tallah, Varials), Amongst The Low & Empty is the first Signs Of The Swarm album to feature an outside producer.

Amongst The Low & Empty tracklisting:

"Amongst The Low & Empty"

"Tower Of Torsos"

"Pray For Death"

"Borrowed Time"

"Between Fire & Stone"

"Shackles Like Talons"

"DREAMKILLER"

"The Witch Beckons" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Echelon"

"Faces Without Names"

"Malady"

"Tower Of Torsos" video:

Signs Of The Swarm lineup:

Bobby Crow - Drums

David Simonich - Vocals

Carl Schulz - Guitars

Michael Cassese - Bass