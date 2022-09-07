SIGNS OF THE SWARM Signs With Century Media Records; New Single “Unbridled” Released

American deathcore band Signs Of The Swarm has released their new song and music video for “Unbridled” today via their new label home Century Media Records.

Signs Of The Swarm states, "To commemorate our signing with Century Media, we wanted to offer something truly special – ‘Unbridled’.

“This track is a taste of everything that we have to offer, reaching for new levels of intensity and keeping what makes us SOTS. If you like riffs, blast beats, and breakdowns don’t skip this one.

“Lyrically, we want to reach out to our fans from a different perspective in hopes that the song pulls you in and doesn’t let go. Channeling fear, aggression and defeat into a single track, Unbridled is a violent and energetic piece that we expect you to bang your head to."

“Just last week, Signs Of The Swarm announced signing to their new label home Century Media Records stating, "For SOTS, 2021-2022 has been a time of growth and change. We released our latest record last year and knew that we had to hit the road hard. Since that time we’ve performed over 200 times in at least 15 countries, which gave us a very unique opportunity. The band went out searching for the perfect fit to match our vision, and once we met with the Century Media team it was an instant sync.

“We chose this time to announce our partnership - after we completed our hefty tour schedule around the globe and joined forces with GoodFight MGMT - so that we can bring you the very best that we have to offer. With that said, we are pleased to release our latest single and music video, ‘Unbridled’ to celebrate this next chapter of Signs of the Swarm!

“With a bright future in sight, we are proud to be a part of the Century Media family and cannot wait to show you more of what we have been up to."