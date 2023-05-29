SIGNS OF THE SWARM, THE CONVALESCENCE, CASKET ROBBERY, SUMMONER'S CIRCLE On Board For This Weekend's Toledo Death Fest; Performance Schedule Revealed

Toledo Death Fest will be stirring up the most extreme mosh pit to ever tornado Ohio and its surrounding states. This year’s event is being hosted on June 3 in Toledo at Mainstreet Bar and will feature headliners Signs Of The Swarm, alongside The Convalescence, Casket Robbery, Summoner’s Circle, and many more (full lineup below).

Since its inception in 2009 by Keith Wampler, the frontman of The Convalescence and owner of The Legend Agency, the festival has showcased the talents of some of the American Midwest's best up-and-coming metal bands. Past editions have seen past support from well-known artists such as Jungle Rot, Malevolent Creation, and The Breathing Process among many more. The festival has been an extreme metal pilgrimage for fans living in the surrounding states of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

"I am very happy to be able to bring Toledo Deathfest back in 2023 with one of the most insane lineups we've ever had. This festival has come from being local bands at small venues to a two-stage festival featuring bands from around the country thanks to the incredible support of everyone who attends each year. Thank you to everyone who has supported Toledo Deathfest and I look forward to seeing everyone again on June 3rd!" adds

Lineup:

Signs of the Swarm (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Convalescence (Toledo, OH)

Casket Robbery (Madison, WI)

Summoner's Circle (Dandridge, TN)

Hive (Chicago, IL)

Carrion Vael (Richmond, IN)

WoR (Raleigh, NC)

Within Chaos (Fort Worth, TX)

The D.O.O.D (Sarasota, FL)

Squidhammer (Watertown, WI)

Filth Spewer (South Bend, IN)

Ignominious (Norwalk, OH)

Cephlic (Toledo, OH)

Death Hex (Toledo, OH)

Pharohound (Fort Wayne, IN)

Extinction Agenda (Ohio)