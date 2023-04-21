SIGNUM REGIS – New Digital Version Of Chapter IV: The Reckoning Announced; First Single Streaming

The melodic metal band Signum Regis will release a new version of their fourth album Chapter IV: The Reckoning in digital format on May 19 via Ulterium Records. The album is remixed and remastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Evergrey, Amaranthe) and features lead vocals by the current Signum Regis vocalist Jota Fortinho.

"When Freedom Fails (Version 2023)", the first single from the album is available on all digital outlets.

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments:

"Chapter IV: The Reckoning has been our bestselling album. Despite the success we felt like the full sonic and production potential was not reached when we released it in 2015. They say it's never too late to make things right, so after 8 years since the release we are releasing a new version of this album that we are really excited about. It's not just a remaster. The songs were re-recorded to a large degree. The drums are completely re-recorded, some other instrumental parts too and the big thing are the vocals as our current singer Jota Fortinho recorded his takes of the vocals. Some songs sounds so fresh now, that they will not only energize new fans but also the fans of the old release. But don't worry! Mayo Petranin who was the lead singer back then is still a part of this re-release. Many of his backing vocals are used in this version and there will also be a special version of this album with his lead vocals released at a later stage."

Tracklisting:

“Lost And Found”

“The Secret Of The Sea”

“The Voice In The Wilderness”

“Prophet Of Doom”

“The Magi”

“Quitters Never Win”

“Tempter Of Evil”

“When Freedom Fails”

“The Kingdom Of Heaven”

“Bells Are Tolling”

“When Freedom Fails”: