SIGNUM REGIS Release Cover Of MEGADETH Classic “Tornado Of Souls”

The melodic power metal band Signum Regis just released a cover of the Megadeth classic "Tornado Of Souls". The cover is available as a digital single on all digital platforms, and you can also check out an official music video below:

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments:

"'Tornado Of Souls' by Megadeth became iconic for a reason. In the age of Instagram musicians, you can probably find hundreds of covers of this song, because it has had such an impact. However, most of the time, you will find guitar solo covers or drum covers played by an individual. Our cover is very unique, because we did it as a real band. From the legendary guitar solo, through the vocals and amazing audio production by Jacob Hansen to a real music video, we are bringing the full experience. We did our very best to honor this classic the way it deserves and we hope you'll enjoy it!"

The new Signum Regis album Undivided was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17 via Ulterium Records. Undivided have received excellent feedback from media and fans around the world and most agree that this is the strongest release from the band so far.

Signum Regis was interviewed by BraveWords' Nick Balazs in November 2023 about the album - check out our feature here.