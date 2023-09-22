SIGNUM REGIS Release Lyric Video For New Single “Daniel’s Prophecy”

Melodic power metal band Signum Regis has released a lyric video for "Daniel's Prophecy", the second single from their new album Undivided. Undivided will be released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17 via Ulterium Records.

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments on the new single:

"The song 'Daniel's Prophecy' is one of the band's favourite songs. It is mainly up-tempo, but it also goes through a couple of mood and tempo changes and has epic lyrics inspired by the Book of Daniel. The chorus is a really good one. It's one of those that stick with you and you want to sing it with the band. It will become a part of our live shows for sure. We hope you'll enjoy it!"

Undivided was produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the epic artwork was created by Uwe Jarling (Grave Digger, Mystic Prophecy). Guests on the album includes guitarists Jimi Cimbala (No Control) and Daniel J. Fries (Affector) and vocalist David Åkesson (Moonlight Agony, Quantice, Symphonity).

The songwriting on Undivided is strong and the songs that ended up on the album were cherry picked from many. On the album you will find fast power metal songs, epic heavy metal songs, lots of catchy melodies, neoclassical influences and uplifting lyrics. Throughout the entire album you hear the strong musicianship that Signum Regis are known for, crowned by the excellent vocal delivery by Jota Fortinho.

The album marks the return of Signum Regis to Ulterium Records, the label where the band released three successful releases from 2013-2015: Exodus, Through The Storm and Chapter IV: The Reckoning.

Tracklisting:

“Daniel’s Prophecy”

“Ministry Of Truth”

“Salt Of The Earth”

“Interpreter Of Dreams”

“Pilgrim Road”

“Servants Of The Fallen One”

“Sea Of Galilee”

“Prepare For War”

“Undivided”

“Shield My Soul”

"Daniel's Prophecy" lyric video:

“Salt Of The Earth”: