SIGNUM REGIS Release "Ministry Of Truth" Music Video

Melodic power metal band, Signum Regis, have released a music video for "Ministry Of Truth", taken from their latest album, Undivided.

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments:"'Ministry of Truth' is a song written by our guitarist Filip Koluš. I did the lyrics and since the song is so heavy, I immediately thought about linking it to a heavy topic. As the title suggests, it criticizes the people in power who have appropriated the right to be the arbiters of truth. Unlike most of our previous music videos, this one is story-driven and features professional actors. It was done in Brazil and the production looks great. We hope you will like it."

Undivided was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital in November 2023 via Ulterium Records.

Undivided received excellent feedback from media and fans around the world and most agree that this is the strongest release from the band so far.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the epic artwork was created by Uwe Jarling (Grave Digger, Mystic Prophecy). Guests on the album includes guitarists Jimi Cimbala (No Control) and Daniel J. Fries (Affector) and vocalist David Åkesson (Moonlight Agony, Quantice, Symphonity).