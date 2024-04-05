SIGNUM REGIS Releases New Single “No Middle Ground”

The melodic power metal band Signum Regis has released their new single "No Middle Ground". The single is mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and it's available on all digital platforms.

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments on the new single:

"'No Middle Ground' is a song we recorded during the "Undivided" sessions. It has a slightly different vibe compared to the other Undivided songs, so we decided to release it as a dedicated single. This song is for fans of classic metal in the style of Judas Priest or Accept, featuring some fine riffing and sing-along parts. I think it sounds great and I hope you will enjoy it!!

The new Signum Regis album Undivided was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17, 2023 via Ulterium Records. Undivided have received excellent feedback from media and fans around the world and most agree that this is the strongest release from the band so far.

