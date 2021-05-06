SILENT SKIES Featuring REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR "In The Final Stages" Of Making A New Album

Evergrey / Silent Skies vocalist Tom Englund has checked in with the following update:

"I didn’t believe I would be writing these lines this quickly, but, me and Vikram Shankar are deeply in the final stages of writing, recording and producing the new Silent Skies album. And it sounds amazing! I’m already immensely proud of this record!"

Stay tuned for more updates, coming soon.

The Swedish-American collaborative project between Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish progressive group Evergrey, and virtuoso classical pianist Vikram Shankar, feels at once lushly cinematic, warmly intimate, darkly melancholic and incandescently beautiful. It’s making is a story of a deep musical kinship between two seemingly divergent talents. Their first album, Satellites, is out now via AFM Records.

"Horizons"

"Endless"

"Dreams"

"Us"

"Solitude"

"Oceans"

"Here Comes The Rain Again"

"Walls"

"Distance"

"1999"

Satellites is available as Digipak and ltd. black/white double Vinyl. Order here.