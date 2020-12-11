SILENT SKIES Featuring REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR Release EURYTHMICS Cover “Here Comes The Rain”

The Swedish-American collaborative project between Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish progressive group Evergrey, and virtuoso classical pianist Vikram Shankar, feels at once lushly cinematic, warmly intimate, darkly melancholic and incandescently beautiful. It’s making is a story of a deep musical kinship between two seemingly divergent talents. Their first album, Satellites, is out now via AFM Records. A new video for a cover of the Eurythmics “Here Comes The Rain” is available below.

"Here Comes The Rain Again" is one of the most iconic hits by Eurythmics, one of the most successful pop duos in music history. Silent Skies' take on the song renders the ‘80s classic in their signature emotive style, driven by the tender piano playing of Vikram Shankar and the charismatic voice of Tom S. Englund. The Silent Skies rendition is unique but complements the hypnotic feel of the original Eurythmics recording.

"Horizons"

"Endless"

"Dreams"

"Us"

"Solitude"

"Oceans"

"Here Comes The Rain Again"

"Walls"

"Distance"

"1999"

