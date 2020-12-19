SILENT SKIES Featuring REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR Release Recording Of "Ave Maria"

The Swedish-American collaborative project between Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish progressive group Evergrey, and virtuoso classical pianist Vikram Shankar, feels at once lushly cinematic, warmly intimate, darkly melancholic and incandescently beautiful. It’s making is a story of a deep musical kinship between two seemingly divergent talents. Their first album, Satellites, is out now via AFM Records.

"Silent Skies presents their adaptation of the beloved traditional "Ave Maria," as a holiday gift for their fans. We know that this year has been a challenging one in many respects, and we hope this bonus gift, on top of our recently released record, Satellites, can give you strength and joy this holiday season. This track is also a tribute to the great Johann Johannsson, a musical guiding light, departed from us all too soon. Please enjoy our special gift to you, and share it with everyone you know!"

"Horizons"

"Endless"

"Dreams"

"Us"

"Solitude"

"Oceans"

"Here Comes The Rain Again"

"Walls"

"Distance"

"1999"

Satellites is available as Digipak and ltd. black/white double Vinyl. Order here.