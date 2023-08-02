SILENT SKIES Featuring TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR Launch Official Video For New Single "Churches"

Cinematic duo, Silent Skies, have released the second new single from their upcoming third record - the harmonious “Churches”.

The song, with its dynamic progression, effervescent character, and majestic build, showcases more wonderful nuances from the new studio album, Dormant, which releases September 1 via Napalm Records. The single release is paired with a video, the product of a collaboration between Swedish director extraordinaire Patric Ullaeus and American filmmaker Paul Moore.

Silent Skies is the project of Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and acclaimed US-based pianist/composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus). Together on Dormant, they conjure a cinematic odyssey of gripping compositions. Developing their atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy first charted on their previous two records, but expanding their sonic universe with a variety of new elements and approaches, the new album features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes, and Englund’s hauntingly beautiful, distinctive voice.

From the very first note, listeners will be captured by glimmering, yearning nuances and emotions spanning the gamut from despair to hope. The unique musical talents and skills of these two individuals have bonded together, creating a maelstrom in which the listener will relish in getting lost.

Silent Skies add: "With 'Churches', we invite you to take a further step into the universe of 'Dormant'. 'Churches' showcases further shades of color and texture in our sonic palette that have developed during the last year and half of creation. As always, the subject of the lyrics is open to interpretation: but whether you view it as a love song between two parties, a dialogue with your inner self, or something else entirely, we welcome you to approach the idea of 'Churches' in a metaphorical and poetic sense. We hope this song inspires introspection and encourages a quest for inner truth."

Silent Skies’ third offering is melancholic and calming, yet effervescent and incandescent, expanding the duo’s sonic universe in every direction - it is the result of brave sonic experimentation married to the tastefully artistic aesthetic that defines the group. Throughout the varied peaks and valleys of their compositions, it is their powers of expression, and reflection on the human experience - in their own words, “conversations with life, about life” - that give their music the power to speak to a vast array of lived experiences, and reach people with diverse tastes, as long as they are interested in appreciating art as a reflection of life itself.

Silent Skies on Dormant: “We are thrilled to present Dormant, our third record, crafted with immense joy and offered with satisfaction and eagerness to share our heartfelt dedication over the past 18 months. With Dormant, Silent Skies propels itself further into more uncharted territory, embarking on a journey whose destination remains unknown even to us. Like passengers on a train, we embrace the excitement and exhilaration of the ride, relishing in the uncertainty of our future direction. The freedom of creativity is a vital source of energy for us during the composition and production journey for our music. Within Dormant, you will find a multitude of intricate details, a plethora of musical landscapes, and an abundance of concepts, all waiting for you to dive in and explore their depths. At its core, Dormant delves into the awakening of a sleeping or forgotten consciousness, urging it to be present and take action in the now.

It is an album that, from the early stages, felt like a profound conversation with life, about life. It encapsulates the ongoing dialogue and introspection with our inner selves as we seek equilibrium and harmony. Ultimately, it is a realization that what we yearn for is a stillness of the mind and soul — a sense of contentment, pride, and connection with what is our most authentic selves. We believe that you will find resonance with many of the reflections we share within Dormant, and we eagerly anticipate continuing this dialogue with all of you.

This journey has only just begun. Let’s awaken together. Tom & Vikram”

Dormant will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dormant tracklisting:

"Construct"

"New Life"

"Churches"

"Just Above The Clouds"

"Reset"

"Tides"

"The Real Me"

"Light Up The Dark"

"Dormant"

"The Last On Earth"

"The Trooper" (Bonus Track)

"Dancing In The Dark" (Bonus Track)

"Numb" (Bonus Track)

“Construct” video:

"The Trooper" visualizer:

"Numb" visualizer:

The opening track “Construct” calls for the listener to join the two musicians on a soulful journey, building the atmosphere to a sublime conclusion, before continuing along a darker, brooding and intense path in the yearning “New Life”. Englund’s heartfelt vocals speak directly to the soul, while balancing perfectly with Shankar’s thoughtful instrumentation, driven by tender piano and elevated by an engulfing production. The harmonious “Churches” and pop-inflected “Just Above The Clouds” - the latter featuring a compelling solo from Leprous/Musk Ox cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne - build up to a mesmerizing daydream, leaving the listener lost in the wonderful nuances that Dormant has to offer.

The calming and profoundly introspective “Reset” and “Tides” envelop the listener in seemingly endless melancholic soundscapes, whereas the poignant “The Real Me” is imbibed with electronic hues that yield a brighter, more modern atmosphere. Throughout these tracks, Silent Skies’ work is characterized by deep and thoughtful expansion of their signature sound, where analog synthesizers, intricate programming, meticulously constructed soundscapes, and stately piano melodies are paired with the introspective vocals of Englund, who delivers profound lyrical sentiments with thoughtfully expressive character. The deeply moving “Light Up The Dark” and the serene atmosphere of the title track “Dormant” are followed by the glimmering hues of “The Last On Earth”, the last original composition on Dormant, in which modular synth loops and moody piano reflections are paired with chiming guitars that encapsulate the duo’s commitment to the development of their sound.

Silent Skies are:

Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Production

Vikram Shankar - Piano, Keyboards, Production

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)