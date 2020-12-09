SILENT SKIES Release Piano / Vocal Performance Video Of EVERGREY's "Distance"

The clip below is piano recording footage of the recording session for "Distance", originally written and released by Evergrey on their 2016 album, The Storm Within. It was recorded in Gothenburg, Sweden, plus footage captured in vocalist Tom S. Englund's studio recorded outside of Gothenburg, Sweden. Video production by Hannes Van Dahl, Vikram Shankar and Tom S. Englund.

Silent Skies is Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar. They will release their debut album on December 11th.

If you voice Scandinavian melancholy and let it run through the virtuosic fingers of an Oberlin Conservatory film score graduate, you get Silent Skies. It is the sum of two individual musical journeys that came together by coincidence; some would even call it fate.

Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish band Evergrey, and Vikram Shankar's ways crossed when Englund saw Shankar re-interpret one of his compositions on piano on YouTube. A swift email suggesting a collaboration gave birth to ideas of a musical landscape rooted in cinematic, film score music, driven by Shankar's tender and emotive piano playing, but with the added sound of Englund's unique and charismatic vocals and strong melodic sensibility.

The compositions are both bleak and hopeful, setting a sombre tone, and with lyrics that stem from self-reflection and existential contemplation, the atmospheric music of Silent Skies is engrossing and hypnotizing, evoking in the listener visions for the inner eye.

"Horizons"

"Endless"

"Dreams"

"Us"

"Solitude"

"Oceans"

"Here Comes The Rain Again"

"Walls"

"Distance"

"1999"

Satellites will be available as Digipak and ltd. black/white double Vinyl. Pre-order here.