SILENT SKIES To Release Exclusive One-Take Improvised Performance Video This Friday

Napalm Records recently announced that Swedish/American duo Silent Skies - featuring Evergrey vocalist Tom S. Englund and pianist/multi-instrumentalist Vikram Shankar – have signed an official worldwide contract with the premier Austrian label.

Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"This Friday, we celebrate Silent Skies' new signing to Napalm Records by releasing this exclusive new performance video. Captured late at night during the recording sessions for our new album, this one-take improvised performance is an intimate window into what it has felt like to make this record. We hope you’ll check it out this Friday!"

The differing musical backgrounds and previous experiences of the musicians have formed a creative space of development for Silent Skies, taking the listener on a touching, melancholic journey and convincing with captivating talent. They are currently working on a successor to their stunning 2020 debut full-length. More details to be announced soon.

Silent Skies on the signing with Napalm Records: “Silent Skies are thrilled to be joining the Napalm Records family for our upcoming second studio record! We have a lot of admiration for the team behind this label, as well as the diversity and strength of their roster. We can't wait to work with Napalm to bring more music and content to the fans, develop a wider promotional reach together, and look forward to a fruitful partnership with one of the most cutting-edge labels on the forefront of modern music!”

Dive into Silent Skies’ atmosphere and watch “Solution” below:

Silent Skies are:

Tom S. Englund

Vikram Shankar

(Photo - KJ Melgoza)