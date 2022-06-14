SILENTLIE Share New Single “Something To Remember”

Italian melancholic metallers SilentLie are giving fans "Something To Remember" with the first single off their forthcoming sophomore full-length Equilibrium due out this coming September via Rockshots Records to follow 2015's Layers Of Nothing.

The track is a hymn to seizing the moment. It's presented in a new music video that features a good pace, which culminates in a great refrain.

Always drawn to the dark side of emotions, SilentLie's Equilibrium proceeds along this path. It stands on modern heavy tones and an obscure mood that can be compared to bands like Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Cure. Spreading their dark wings, drums, and bass, SilentLie builds a wall of sound on which the guitars dance with tombstone keys while a powerful female voice embraces the listener with gritty, but catchy melodies. Many of the songs on the album, thematically, deal with the eternal struggle between good and evil, with lyrics introspective and personal. There’s a maturity to the music that acts as a pendulum swinging between ‘80s liquid verses and gloomy, almost doomy, parts.

"Our first EP, Blood Under Snow was a collection of five obscure and atmospheric tracks, while our first full-length Layers Of Nothing featured dark/gothic influences with some old-fashioned Sabbath riffing. The new material on 'Equilibrium" reveals a more focused sound with a blasting production. It's deep, heavy, and gritty with a dark outline. It's a collection of 10 heavy songs, a journey in the dark without fear," adds the band.

Equilibrium was mixed in the U.S.A. by Grammy Award winner Dave Hagen at Dark Horse Studios (Mastodon, Evanescence, Alice in Chains). The album will be released on September 30.

Preorder the CD at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Divided”

“On My Skin”

“Something To Remember”

“Taste Of Solitude”

“The One Who Disappears”

“Equilibrium”

“Hysteria”

“Modern Paradox”

“The Others”

“World Upside Down”

“Something To Remember” video: