SILVER BULLET Release Official Lyric Video For "Creatures Of The Night" Single

Finland's Silver Bullet count as one of the most promising melodic metal acts of our decade. The third studio album, Shadowfall, will be released on January 20th through Reaper Entertainment .

Today, the band presents the third single, "Creatures Of The Night", which will be officially released on January 6th via all major streaming platforms. The official lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

The band comments: "Silver Bullet doesn't slow down. The European tour is coming soon, but before that we will release the third single from the forthcoming album, Shadowfall. 'Creatures Of The Night' is inspired by HP Lovecraft's short story The Shadow Over Innsmouth. With moody verses, bluesy guitar solos and a very catchy chorus, this is one of the most versatile Silver Bullet songs. Martin Wrigsjö did a great job once again and beautifully captured the mood of the music in the lyric video. "

Silver Bullet’s inception dates back to the year 2008 when the band was founded under the name of Dirge Eternal. Former Dreamtale vocalist Nils Nordling and ex-Turisas bass player Hannes Horma completed the pack and helped forging the full-length debut Screamworks that was released in mid-2016. The album’s guiding theme – classic horror movies – was masterfully transferred to the stage, with actors serving as zombie nurses, possessed little girls and even as a chainsaw-wielding lunatic, making Silver Bullet’s entertaining live shows an audiovisual experience. After a highly successful stretch of touring, the Finns returned with their second offering of powerfully orchestrated, riff-infused symphonic heavy metal in 2019. Though the backdrop of horror flicks was left behind, Mooncult nevertheless served as a real spine-chiller, offering a thrilling plot set in the vastnesses of Scotland.

With a new singer, Bruno Proveschi, at helm, Silver Bullet evolved into a versatile metal monster. Conquering festival stages like Rockfest, Saarihelvetti and Metal Capital Festival, brought them recognition they truly deserve. At the same time they were writing a new opus, this time without any limiting theme.

Working again with the metal powerhouse Reaper Entertainment Europe, Shadowfall truly solidifies Silver Bullet's status in the metal scene as one of the most promising melodic metal acts of the decade. With the new album, they are also launching Overtour To Armageddon, a full-fledged European tour consisting of 31 shows around Europe and in Finland.

Tracklisting:

"Overture To Armageddon"

"Shadow Of A Curse"

"The Ones To Fall"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Soul Reaver"

"…And Then Comes Oblivion"

"Nighthunter"

"Dusk Of Dawn"

"Falling Dawn"

"The Thirteen Nails"

"The Ones To Fall" video:

Lineup:

Bruno Proveschi - Vocals

Hannes Horma - Guitars, Vocals

Henri Asikainen - Guitars, Vocals

Ossi Elonen - Bass, Vocals

Patrik Albrecht - Drums

(Photo - Pierre-Alain D./3mmi Design)