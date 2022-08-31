SILVER TALON Releases Bloodflow EP Feat. ALICE IN CHAINS, CRO-MAGS Covers

Portland-based dark power metal group Silver Talon has released a special 2-song exclusive EP. Bloodflow, available for streaming or download at all digital platforms. Stream/purchase on Bandcamp.

“Since we’re busy working on our follow-up to Decadence And Decay, we figured injecting at least a little blood-flow into our discography would help tide folks over until that’s ready,” explains guitarist Bryce VanHoosen. “Here’s our tribute to two bands that get us consistently pumped and have inspired us to do what we do today – Cro-Mags and Alice In Chains. We really enjoyed recording these, and hope that you enjoy listening to them as well.”

Silver Talon recently completed a west coast tour supporting neoclassical death thrashers Exmortus and the next generation of Bay Area Thrash Hatriot, as well as several fest appearances such as Vancouver’s Hyperspace and Chicago’s Legions of Metal Fest. Next on the list Silver Talon will perform as part of Tijuana’s Dragon Rojo Metalfest in mid-November alongside Dying Fetus, Hirax, Blood Feast, Riot V, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, and labelmates Cemican.

Silver Talon is:

Wyatt Howell – Vocals

Bryce R. VanHoosen – Guitar

Devon Miller – Guitar

Walter Hartzell – Bass

Michael Thompson – Drums