SILVERTOMB Feat. TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT, SEVENTH VOID Members Release “So True” Video

New York metal outfit Silvertomb has dropped their next single, titled "So True", along with a new music video. The track is the fourth single taken from the band's debut album, Edge Of Existence, which is available now via Long Branch Records / SPV.

Kenny Hickey comments on "So True": “This song was written in desperation and from the gut at a time when I was at one of the lowest points in my alcohol abuse. It’s a basic purging of every trauma, insecurity, and anxiety that led up to that point in my life. So for the 'So True' video, we tried to capture how a negative self-image and a lust for power can be turned outward and onto society to become a destructive force."

Edge Of Existence, explores Kenny Hickey’s personal struggles with addiction, love, suicide, and the death of his singer and frontman Peter Steele in 2010 and subsequent disbandment of Type O Negative.

The album cover art for Edge Of Existence was conceived by Joe James and Kenny Hickey. The idea was to capture the classic black light, Sci-Fi poster art popular in the 1970’s. The central skeletal figure on the front cover was modeled after the famous images of the ascension of Christ, with Hickey posing for the image and the artist Rodrigo Canteras sketching the image of the robed skeleton over his proportions.

Formed in the wake of Type O Negative and Seventh Void, Silvertomb is the latest musical endeavor of Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) and Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). This time teaming up with New York Hardcore Veteran Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) and Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon), combining musical styles such as Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath into a bone crushing, mind blowing, sonic journey into the underbelly of human emotion.

Lineup:

Kenny Hickey - Guitar, Vocals

Joseph James - Guitar

Johnny Kelly - Drums

Hank Hell - Bass

Aaron Joos - Keyboards, Guitar, Backing Vocals