SIMON McBRIDE Learns That Former DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Is A Fan Of His Playing - "That's An Amazing Thing To Hear"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

Although Deep Purple had to part ways with Steve Morse, the band's longest-running guitarist, they've found more than a suitable replacement in Simon McBride. He has all the guitar chops and musicianship that they need. In fact, Simon is so good that even Morse himself has praised his skills in an interview with Ultimate Guitar.

As Deep Purple are promoting their brand new album, =1, we sat down to catch up with Simon and ask him what he thinks about Steve praising his work, as well as to weigh in on how Steve Morse's and Ritchie Blackmore's parts and styles compare.

Q: I recently interviewed Steve Morse, and he praised your playing. Are you aware that Steve Morse is a fan of your playing?

Simon McBride: "No, I'm not aware of it. That's an amazing thing to hear because Steve is one of the icons of the guitar world. He comes from that period of time of guitarists, which were just phenomenal stage playing. I know he has problems with his wrists due to arthritis and stuff like that.

"But you know, when you get older, it's hard to maintain all that technique anyway. But what he was doing back then was just frightening. I remember watching a few videos from the Dregs and his own thing, going, 'How does he do that? That is unbelievable.'

"So, I'm very, very, very privileged that he's a fan. Because it's always nice to hear when somebody of that caliber, he knows what they're talking about. If Steve likes my playing, that means I'm doing something right."

Deep Purple recently released their new studio album, =1. The enigmatic album title encapsulates Deep Purple’s philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy.

=1 is available via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet. The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Lazy Sod" video:

"Pictures Of You" video:

"Portable Door" video:

=1 More Time tour dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.