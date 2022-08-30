SIMON WRIGHT Reflects On The Albums He Made With AC/DC – “It Was All Great Recording All Three”

Former AC/DC, Dio drummer Simon Wright was guest on Australia’s Heaven and discussed his time with AC/DC and playing on the albums Fly On The Wall, Who Made Who, and Blow Up Your Video. Wright joined in AC/DC in 1983 and was with them until 1989.

Talking about which albums were his favorite with AC/DC, Wright said “I don't know if I have one. I think there's good moments on each of 'em in a different way. It was all great recording all three albums, and it was really cool. A lot of people I meet — it's been a while since I did those albums, but I do meet people who tell me that they love this album, they love that and stuff, and some of them even say it's their favorite album. So it's all good. It's nice. I love meeting people and listening to what they think of albums like that, and the DIO albums as well I did. So it's all good."