SIMULACRUM Change Lineup For Fourth Album; Band Welcomes New Drummer Into The Fold; Video

Finland's Simulacrum have issued the following update:

"Simulacrum's previous album Genesis was released to worldwide praise, but at a difficult time. The COVID pandemic had just started and venues closed down. In the aftermath, the band chemistry and morale plummeted and we had to re-think how to progress. After a year or two of non-activity, we decided to part ways with drummer Tatu Turunnen, guitarist Antti Karhumaa and singers Niklas Broman and Erik Kraemer. These guys are still, to this day, absolute best friends and it was a hard decision.

Tatu decided to take a break from drumming, Antti is occupied with tons of bands and teaching work, Erik is very busy with musical work and Niklas has his family and works as a doctor. Everyone understood that some of us were more motivated to push forward and deliver top quality vintage prog metal in a time when such music is rarely released. Simulacrum is very grateful to our previous members for making the band what it is today, and you will possibly still heart hese guys on a recording or two in the future!

"But to the actual news... please welcome to the fold Matias Rokio as the new drummer. Matias blew us away from the start with his attitude, spirit and skills that allowed him to perform to perfection the difficult music that Simulacrum is. Here is what he had to say...

”I've always been passionate about metal music, thanks to my dad. At nine,I took my first drum lesson, sparking a lifelong love. For over 15years, drums have been central to my life, inspired by legends like Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Pantera. I focus on keeping a groove while adding a unique touch. I've played for bands like Sargassus, Frozen Land, and Erase This Earth. Joining Simulacrum, drawn by their technical and modern metal style, has been a rewarding challenge, especially with the upcoming exciting drum work on the fourth album!”

The band continues: "The new singer and guitarist will be revealed during September in the next media splash, and we can say they are well know personas in the metal scene. The new material we have slowly been working on is also sounding fantastic, so stay tuned!

Here is how Matias sounds on two songs from our previous album Genesis, also featuring solos from original members Chrism, Solomon & Olli Hakala."